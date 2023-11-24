5 Best Rakhi Sawant Quotes That Are Life Lessons In Disguise

By: Swarna Srikanth | November 24, 2023
Rakhi Sawant celebrates her 45th birthday on November 25 this year. The Indian actresss, TV show host, and Bigg Boss fame has given several dialogues and remarks which have rolled out as memes and trolls on social media.
A look into her words can hold a deeper sense and turn out to be life lessons in disguise. Take a look at some of the quotes by Rakhi Sawant which are noteworthy and inspirational.
Rakhi Sawant's recent words "Sherni toh akele aati hai (Lioness walks alone)" resulted into a meme fest, however, it is no less than an inspirational quote. Read that again as it hints to take inspiration from a lioness who stands alone, independently, to achieve great heights.
This October, the actress gave another life lesson asking people to respect and value time. She was seen walking off when a man took too long to click a selfie with her. She was heard saying, "Why is he wasting my time? Excuse me."
When she was asked for her reaction on people who criticise, troll, and term her behaviour a mere "drama," she put forth an 'I don't care' attidue. She subtly communicated fans and followers to enjoy their lives by doing what they liked, without getting into the 'Lok kya kahenge' scene.
Rakhi Sawant has often been heard saying, "I am scared of nobody." The statement that surfaced in 2014 as she joined Ramdas Athawale-led RPI is certainly something worth noting. Read that line again to boost your self-confidence.
Earlier in the years, she went viral for comparing herself with the Rani of Jhansi - Rani Lakshmi Bai. Her words had the potential to motivate people as she said: "I am as fearless as the Rani of Jhansi..." She inspired people to be fearless.
