2016 Demonetisation: 5 Funny Memes To Mark The 5th Anniversary of The Historic Note Ban In India

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2023
The evening of November 8, 2016, put forth a massive decision in front of Indians as PM Modi announced the demonetisation of ₹500 and ₹1,000 banknotes in the view to curb corruption.
Every year, on this date, people remember the historic decision. Some choose to mark it with hilarious and relatable memes evoking nostalgia.
(1)
Remember standing in long queues to deposit the old notes into your bank account? This meme takes a dig at the respective scenario and reads: "The only Bandi for whom I stood the whole day was Note Bandi." (Pun intended)
(2)
As the announcement said that the two denominations would go out of circulation, people performed their funerals paving the way to a meme representation of the scenario.
(3)
One of the popular memes shared during the days addressed the note ban from the currency notes' point of view. It read: "Gajab Bejjati Hai Yaar (What an utter humiliation)."
(4)
A scene from the 2016 film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' seemed quite recent and relevant to the demonetisation announced that year. It resonated with the movie's popular song 'Channa Mereya.' The lyrics said it all.
(5)
