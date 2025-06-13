Sushant Singh Rajput 5th Death Anniversary: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Late Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | June 13, 2025
Sushant Singh Rajput was a versatile actor known for his remarkable performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Sonchiriya, and more.
In remembrance of his death anniversary on Saturday, June 14, let's take a look at some of his best films available on OTT platforms:
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biographical film which was released in 2016. Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of a legendary cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It is available on JioHotstar
In this mystery thriller, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Rajput takes on the role of a detective who embarks on a quest to uncover the truth behind a murder in Kolkata. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+
Kedarnath, a romantic disaster film stars Rajput as Mansoor Khan, a local Muslim porter who falls in love with Mukku, the daughter of a Hindu priest. It is available on ZEE5
In Shuddh Desi Romance, Rajput portrays Raghu Ram, a tourist guide. You can find it on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV+
Sonchiriya is another film by the actor in which he played the role of a rebel named Lakhan Singh. It is available on ZEE5
Rajput stars as an ex-district-level cricketer in Kai Po Che!, which can be watched on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Chhichhore is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film in which the actor played the role of an aspiring engineer. It is available on JioHotstar
