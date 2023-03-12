IN PICS: G20 Flower Festival's colourful display at New Delhi

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 12, 2023
Flower festival at Central Park, Connaught Place in New Delhi involves the participation of G20 countries and it was inaugurated on March 11 by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav
Flowering plants of various hues and varieties are on display in different forms and installations at the festival
A flower-made replica of the India Gate during the inauguration of the G20 Flower Festival
"The objective of the festival is to showcase the vibrancy of G20 members and guest countries through the colourful display," New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said in a statement
The four G20 countries that are participating in the festival are China, Japan, Singapore and the Netherlands
The festival also showcases paintings or photographs of flowers such as national flowers or major flower gardens of G20 members and guest countries
The flower festival, themed ‘Colour and Vibrancy’, is showcasing the vibrancy and colourful display of G20 members and guest countries
Thanks For Reading!