Who Is Derek Lunsford? American Bodybuilder Who Won Mr Olympia 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 05, 2023
American Bodybuilder Derek Lunsford, 30, has won Mr Olympia 2023 held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. He won a whopping prize money of $400,000.
Derek Lunsford developed an inkling for intense exercise at a very early age. He initially played soccer before started taking interest in lifting weights, paving the way for a career in bodybuilding.
Derek Lunsford made his amateur bodybuilding debut aged 22 and emerged victorious in the 2015 NPC Indianapolis Championships in the Men’s Open Welterweight division. He also won the 2015 and 2016 NPC Junior Nationals.
Lunsford professional bodybuilding debut came in the year 2017 and won it all convincingly. He participated in all Mr. Olympia and earned the highest honour in 2022, finishing second-place by beating stalwarts like Nick Walker and Brandon Curry.
Derek Lunsford holds the trophy aloft. Lunsford has also won the People's Choice award, accomplishing a historic double victory.
Derek Lunsford celebrates after winning 2023 Mr. Olympia as he beat Hadi Choopan in a hard-fought battle.
