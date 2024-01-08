Team India Players Who Must Play Well In IPL 2024 To Feature In World Cup

By: Aakash Singh | January 08, 2024
All-rounder Shivam Dube played an integral role in CSK's title win in IPL 2023 by crafting precious cameos, striking at a whopping 177. He will need another massive IPL season in 2023 to compete with Hardik Pandya for an all-rounder's spot.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mukesh Kumar delivered a promising performance during the recent T20I series against Australia at home. Nevertheless, Mukesh must bring consistency to his game in IPL 2024 as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are primed to lead the pace-bowling unit in the World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
Avesh Khan is yet another candidate who must instill consistency to his game. Having picked 9 wickets in 8 matches in IPL 2023, Khan raise his game to stand a chance of playing in the T20 World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
Yashasvi Jaiswal had a stellar IPL 2023 and has performed equally well in the T20I arena. Unless Jaiswal produces another season with 600+ runs, he could be sidelined, given Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli are almost certain to play in the T20 World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sanju Samson is yet to prove himself full throttle in IPL and T20Is, but has also been robbed off chances. With Rishabh Pant likely to feature in the T20 World Cup, Samson must be nothing short of impressive against Afghanistan and in IPL 2024.
(Credits: Twitter)
Jitesh Sharma is yet another keeper-batter vying for the spot, competing with Rishabh Pant. While Sharma is arguably the future, he must produce another promising IPL season to stay in World Cup contention.
(Credits: Twitter)
Tilak Varma has marked himself for the future with spectacular performances in IPL and T20Is. Despite that, Tilak still faces close competition with the likes of Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav for a middle-order role.
(Credits: Twitter)
Washington Sundar has had an on and off career for India, majorly due to injuries. Sundar didn't have a great IPL 2023 with the ball or bat. With India likely to take as many spinners as possible to the West Indies, he must perform well in IPL 2024 to remain in the selectors' radar.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!