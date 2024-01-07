On This Day: Team India Register Their 1st Test Series In Australia

By: Aakash Singh | January 07, 2024
The first of the 4 Tests was hosted by Adelaide. The tourists won the thrilling Test by 31 runs as they broke the dogged resistance of Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.
(Credits: Twitter)
India lost in Perth, but bounced back in style at the MCG. The tourists did well across facets, beating Australia by 137 runs to take a 2-1 lead retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India were also in pole position to win the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). However, showers interrupted their ambition of winning 3-1.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India players perform a unique dance step to celebrate their win. In a press conference later, Kohli trolled Pujara for not being able to do the step properly.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India pose with the trophy at the SCG after the 4th Test.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli celebrates with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli became the first Asian captain to win a Test series Down Under.
(Credits: Twitter)
Cheteshwar Pujara was named the Player of the Series for his staggering 521 runs in 4 matches. Pujara slammed hundreds in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney to bat Australia out of the game.
(Credits: Twitter)
