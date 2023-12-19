On This Day In 2020: Team India's Meltdown At Adelaide Resulted In Their Lowest Test Score Of 36 All Out

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 19, 2023
Pat Cummins had dismissed Prithvi Shaw on day 2 in Adelaide cheaply. He claimed the first wicket of day 3 by getting rid of Jasprit Bumrah, sparking a collapse.
Pat Cummins also picked the crucial wickets of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. The right-arm speedster had claimed outstanding figures of 10.2-2-21-4.
However, Josh Hazelwood was arguably Australia's star on the occasion, claiming 5 wickets in as many overs for only 8 runs. In the process, he also became the 18th Australian to take 200 Test scalps.
The infamous scoreboard at the Adelaide Oval of India's innings that ended on 36. No Indian batter reached double figures, with Mayank Agarwal top-scoring with 9.
Virat Kohli scored 74 in the 1st innings, but managed a single-figure score in the 2nd. He left the series after the 1st Test on paternity leave.
Mohammed Shami writhes in pain after taking a blow on the wrist off Cummins. He did not bowl in the 2nd innings and was ruled out of the remaining 3 Tests.
With only 90 runs for victory, Australia drove themselves home comfortably by 8 wickets. Joe Burns made a half-century, with Steve Smith also staying until the end.
However, exactly a month later, an injury-marred Indian team sealed a series win in Australia. India became the first team in 33 years to beat Australia at the Gabba and scripted a 2-1 series victory.
Ajinkya Rahane stepped up as captain in Virat Kohli's absence. Rahane's century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the 2nd Test was one of the turning points of the series.
