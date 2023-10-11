Stunning Pictures Of Wazhma Ayoubi - Die-Hard Fan Of Afghanistan & Indian Cricket Teams

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2023
A native of Afghanistan, Wazhma Ayoubi is a businesswoman and an influencer, staying in Dubai. She grabbed eyeballs during Asia Cup 2023 and is a massive fan of Team India. She also calls India her 2nd home.
Wazhma Ayoubi is a big fan of Virat Kohli and posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) of wearing a replica jersey. Ahead of India vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup game, Ayoubi told Sports Today that Kohli's development from a Delhi boy to a fashion icon and cricketer has impressed her.
In the same interview with Sports Today, she also described Rinku Singh as one of the favourite players and that the IPL 2023 performances awestruck her.
Wazhma Ayoubi with Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.
Wahzma Ayoubi with renowned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.
Wahzma Ayoubi with bollywood director Karan Johar.
Wahzma Ayoubi also has interests in social estate and ethical fashion.
Wahzma Ayoubi during her London trip and loves travelling.
Wahzma Ayoubi had revealed that she wasn't able to watch the Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan in Colombo due to Covid.
Wazhma Ayoubi during Afghanistan vs Pakistan friendship series in the UAE.
