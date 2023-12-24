Shubman Gill Goes On A Jungle Safari In South Africa With Rahul Dravid & Vikram Rathour

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 24, 2023

Shubnam Gill took a selfie while enjoying his ride in jungle safari in Centurion

Credits: Instagram/Shubman Gill

Gill put a big smile on his face as he clicked a selfie with Lion during Jungle Safari

Credits: Instagram/Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill took a video of a Lion while on a Jungle Safari

Credits: Instagram/Shubman Gill

Gill, Rahul Dravid, Paras Mhambrey and Vikram Rathour posed for a picture with Rhino

Credits: Instagram/Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill took video of Zebras wandering around the jungle in South Africa

Credits: Instagram/Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma was seen enjoying Jungle Safari with Indian team ahead of South Africa Test series

Credits: Twitter

Gill is seen enjoying the helicopter ride to get an aerial view of the jungle

Credits: Instagram/Shubman Gill

After being white-ball series against South Africa, Gill will return to action for Two Tests in rainbow nation, starting on December 26

Credits: Twitter

