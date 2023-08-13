Shoaib Akhtar Turns 48: A Glance At Rawalpindi Express' Best Moments

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
Shoaib Akhtar made his international debut in a Test against the West Indies in 1997 in Rawalpindi.
Shoaib Akhtar bowling during the intriguing away Test series against India in 1999.
Shoaib Akhtar celebrates after knocking Sachin Tendulkar out for a golden duck at the Eden Gardens.
Shoaib Akhtar was the second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup with 16 wickets in 10 matches at 24.43.
Shoaib Akhtar clocked the fastest delivery in international cricket against England in the 2003 World Cup. It reached a speed of 161.3 km/h.
Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar had an altercation during the 2010 Asia Cup. Harbhajan Singh later celebrated in his face after hitting the winning runs.
Shoaib Akhtar played his last international game in 2011. He registered figures of 9-0-70-1 in his final match.
Overall, he played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is, taking 444 international wickets.
