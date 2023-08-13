Shoaib Akhtar Turns 48: A Glance At Rawalpindi Express' Best Moments

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023

Shoaib Akhtar made his international debut in a Test against the West Indies in 1997 in Rawalpindi.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Shoaib Akhtar bowling during the intriguing away Test series against India in 1999.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Shoaib Akhtar celebrates after knocking Sachin Tendulkar out for a golden duck at the Eden Gardens.

(Credits: PA)

Shoaib Akhtar was the second-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup with 16 wickets in 10 matches at 24.43.

(Credits: Twitter)

Shoaib Akhtar clocked the fastest delivery in international cricket against England in the 2003 World Cup. It reached a speed of 161.3 km/h.

(Credits: Twitter)

Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar had an altercation during the 2010 Asia Cup. Harbhajan Singh later celebrated in his face after hitting the winning runs.

(Credits: Twitter)

Shoaib Akhtar played his last international game in 2011. He registered figures of 9-0-70-1 in his final match.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Overall, he played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is, taking 444 international wickets.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

