Sachin Tendulkar To Gautam Gambhir, Cricketers Who Celebrated International Yoga Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
To commemorate the International Day of Yoga, the renowned Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar engaged in various yoga poses.
Sachin, who shared pictures of his workouts, believes that yoga promotes a harmonious interaction between the body and the mind.
Virender Sehwag, the former explosive cricketer from India, showcased his yoga skills in a video posted on his social media platforms. In the video, he effortlessly and gracefully performed the Headstand position.
Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir posted two pictures of himself practicing breathing poses.
Pragyan Ojha celebrated International Yoga Day by posting a photo of himself doing Vrikshasana, often known as the Tree Pose, on Instagram.
Cheteshwar Pujara, utilised his social media platforms to extend Happy International Yoga Day greetings to all. Pujara emphasised that Yoga surpasses mere physical exercise as it encompasses a profound mental exploration leading to self-discovery.
Ajinkya Rahane, who made his return to Test cricket for India during the WTC Final, echoed the significance of yoga, following the footsteps of his test batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara. While practicing yoga, Rahane emphasized the importance of "Breathe & Be Present" through his written message.