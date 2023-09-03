Remembering Heath Streak: Notable Milestones From His Career

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2023
Heath Streak was born on March 16th, 1974 in Bulawayo and made his international debut in November 1993.
Heath Streak was the second-highest wicket-taker for Zimbabwe during the 1999 World Cup with 11 scalps 8 matches at 29.63.
Heath Streak was appointed as the coach of Zimbabwe national cricket team in three separate stints in 2009, 2010, and 2016.
The former seam-bowling all-rounder had also served as the bowling coach for Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions.
Heath Streak's best ODI figures of 8.5-0-32-5 came against India in an upset win for Zimbabwe by 8 wickets.
Under Streak as captain, India secured their first Test victory over India when they beat them in Harare by 61 runs. Streak is also Zimbabwe's most successful Test captain with 4 wins.
With 237 scalps in 189 ODIs, Streak is also the most successful ODI bowler for Zimbabwe.
With 18 wins in 68 matches, Streak is also one of the most successful Zimbabwe ODI captains.
Heath Streak furthermore served as Bangladesh's bowling coach from May 2014 until 2016.
