PHOTOS: Suryakumar Yadav Spotted Wearing Pneumatic Walker Boot On London Holiday

By: Rohan Sen | December 23, 2023
Surya was spotted wearing a pneumatic walker boot on his left ankle while holidaying in London
Devisha Shetty Instagram
The picture was shared by Surya's wife Devisha Shetty on her Instagram story
Devisha Shetty Instagram
The 31-year-old twisted his ankle while fielding against South Africa in the final ODI this week
SKY is expected to miss the 3-T20I home series vs Afghanistan in January due to his ankle injury
Surya headed to London for a holiday with his wife Devisha Shetty
Surya and Devisha headed to the famous Coppa Club in London for a coffee date
Devisha Shetty Instagram
Devisha posted a collage of her pictures with Surya at the Coppa Club and shared it on her Instagram story
Devisha Shetty Instagram
Surya is enjoying a well-deserved break with his wife Devisha after a hectic three months in international cricket
Suryakumar Yadav Instagram
Devisha also shared this beautiful picture of a London cafe lit up ahead of Christmas
Devisha Shetty Instagram
Thanks For Reading!