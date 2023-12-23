PHOTOS: Suryakumar Yadav Spotted Wearing Pneumatic Walker Boot On London Holiday

By: Rohan Sen | December 23, 2023

Surya was spotted wearing a pneumatic walker boot on his left ankle while holidaying in London

Devisha Shetty Instagram

The picture was shared by Surya's wife Devisha Shetty on her Instagram story

Devisha Shetty Instagram

The 31-year-old twisted his ankle while fielding against South Africa in the final ODI this week

SKY is expected to miss the 3-T20I home series vs Afghanistan in January due to his ankle injury

Surya headed to London for a holiday with his wife Devisha Shetty

Surya and Devisha headed to the famous Coppa Club in London for a coffee date

Devisha Shetty Instagram

Devisha posted a collage of her pictures with Surya at the Coppa Club and shared it on her Instagram story

Devisha Shetty Instagram

Surya is enjoying a well-deserved break with his wife Devisha after a hectic three months in international cricket

Suryakumar Yadav Instagram

Devisha also shared this beautiful picture of a London cafe lit up ahead of Christmas

Devisha Shetty Instagram

