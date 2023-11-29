PHOTOS: Inside India Pacer Mukesh Kumar's Grand Wedding With Divya Singh In Gorakhpur

By: Rohan Sen | November 29, 2023
India fast bowler Mukesh Kumar married Divya Singh in Gorakhpur on November 28
Chapra Zila Twitter
30-year-old Mukesh Kumar hails from Gopalganj in Bihar but shifted to Kolkata in 2012
Chapra Zila Twitter
Mukesh left the T20I series vs Australia mid-way to marry Divya in UP
Chapra Zila Twitter
Mukesh Kumar gets clicked with his mother after the wedding festivities in Gorakhpur
Chapra Zila Twitter
Mukesh took BCCI's permission before leaving the Indian squad, which he will rejoin before the 4th T20I on Dec 1
Chapra Zila Twitter
Mukesh made his India debut in all three formats this year during the tour of the West Indies
Chapra Zila Twitter
Pictures and videos from Mukesh's haldi, baraat and wedding are going viral on social media
Chapra Zila Twitter
Mukesh and Divya left for Patna a day after the wedding. The cricketer will then depart for Raipur
Chapra Zila Twitter
Thanks For Reading!