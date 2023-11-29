PHOTOS: Inside India Pacer Mukesh Kumar's Grand Wedding With Divya Singh In Gorakhpur

By: Rohan Sen | November 29, 2023

India fast bowler Mukesh Kumar married Divya Singh in Gorakhpur on November 28

Chapra Zila Twitter

30-year-old Mukesh Kumar hails from Gopalganj in Bihar but shifted to Kolkata in 2012

Chapra Zila Twitter

Mukesh left the T20I series vs Australia mid-way to marry Divya in UP

Chapra Zila Twitter

Mukesh Kumar gets clicked with his mother after the wedding festivities in Gorakhpur

Chapra Zila Twitter

Mukesh took BCCI's permission before leaving the Indian squad, which he will rejoin before the 4th T20I on Dec 1

Chapra Zila Twitter

Mukesh made his India debut in all three formats this year during the tour of the West Indies

Chapra Zila Twitter

Pictures and videos from Mukesh's haldi, baraat and wedding are going viral on social media

Chapra Zila Twitter

Mukesh and Divya left for Patna a day after the wedding. The cricketer will then depart for Raipur

Chapra Zila Twitter

Thanks For Reading!

PHOTOS: Shreyas Iyer Gifts Team India Jersey To F1 Champion Max Verstappen At Abu Dhabi GP
Find out More