PHOTOS: Shreyas Iyer Gifts Team India Jersey To F1 Champion Max Verstappen At Abu Dhabi GP

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 28, 2023
Shreyas Iyer visited the Red Bull Racing team garage and gave his Team India jersey to F1 champion Max Verstappen
Shreyas Iyer Instagram
Shreyas seen here with Verstappen's championship-winning Red Bull F1 car
Shreyas Iyer Instagram
Shreyas was clicked alongside Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne (left) and Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner (middle) before the Abu Dhabi GP
Shreyas Iyer Instagram
Shreyas also caught up with former New Zealand and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Brendon McCullum at the F1 race
Shreyas Iyer Instagram
Shreyas watched the race at the Red Bull garage along with former Manchester United star Patrice Evra
Shreyas Iyer Instagram
Shreyas was lucky enough to get clicked with the entire Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team before the race at the Yas Marina circuit
Shreyas Iyer Instagram
Shreyas is currently on a short break from cricket after playing a crucial role for Team India in the ICC World Cup 2023
Shreyas Iyer Instagram
Shreyas also got access to the starting grid before the race which Verstappen won
Shreyas Iyer Instagram
Shreyas also met with England cricket stars Ollie Pope (middle) and Ollie Robinson (right) at the race
Shreyas Iyer Instagram