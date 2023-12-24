Photos: Alyssa Healy Turns Camerawoman For Team India After Historic Test Win vs Australia

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 24, 2023

Despite the defeat, Australian captain Alyssa Healy showed excellent sportsmanship to turn a camerawoman for Team India.

Team India poses for a picture together. India created history by winning their first-ever Test against Australia.

Rajeshwari Gaykwad finished things off on the 4th morning, dismissing Jess Jonassen. Gaykwad took 2 wickets as India left themselves with 75 to chase down.

Smriti Mandhana top-scored in the 4th innings with 38 off 61 deliveries. with 6 boundaries. She also hit the winning runs to create the historic moment.

Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, take a lap of honour following the win at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Wankhede Stadium crowd acknowledges the Indian women's team. Both Australia and India fought tooth and nail over 4 days.

Sneh Rana earned the Player of the Match award for taking 7 wickets across the match.

The victory meant back-to-back ones for India in Tests. India had earlier defeated England by a staggering margin of 347 runs.

