PHOTOS: Al Portrays KKR Squad In Party Mode After Intense IPL 2024 Auction

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 20, 2023
Captain Shreyas Iyer was retained by the franchise. He missed the 2023 edition due to a back injury and will return to lead the Knight Riders next year.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman has represented multiple franchises in IPL. However, the Knight Riders have pouched him for the 2024 edition for 2 crore.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz was retained ahead of the 2024 edition following a stellar 2023 World Cup. Chetan Sakariya, meanwhile, went to KKR, for 50 lakh.
Mitchell Starc became the costliest player in IPL auction history. Starc was in demand of multiple franchises, but KKR pouched him for 24.75 crore.
Harshit Rana was retained ahead of the auction and Angkrish Raghuvanshi was bought by KKR for his base price of 20 lakh.
Sunil Narine was retained before the auction. Manish Pandey returned to the franchise, having played a critical role in their title win in 2014.
Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy were retained before the auction. Ramandeep Singh joined KKR for his base price of 20 lakh.
KS Bharat was bought by KKR for his base price of 50 lakh. Former captain Nitish Rana and opener Jason Roy were retained.
Rinku Singh and Vaibhav Arora were retained ahead of the auction. West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford fetched INR 1.5 crore.
Sakib Hussain was bought for his base price of 20 lakh, while Anukul Roy and Venkatesh Iyer were retained.
England pacer Gus Atkinson was pouched for his base price of 1 crore. Spin-bowler Suyash Sharma was retained by the franchise.
KKR have won the crown twice, but have been inconsistent in the last few seasons. Hence, they will look to go all the way in 2024.
