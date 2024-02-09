Pathum Nissanka To Sanath Jayasuriya: Highest Individual Scores For Sri Lanka In ODIs

By: Aakash Singh | February 09, 2024
Sri Lanka's former dashing opener Sanath Jayasuriya had smashed 152 against England on 1st July, 2006 in Leeds. It helped the tourists easily chase down 322.
Sanath Jayasuriya also hammered 157 against the Netherlands only 3 days later in Amstelveen. Sri Lanka amassed 443 as a result and won by 195 runs.
Tillakaratne Dilshan smashed 160 against India in Rajkot back in 2009. This also came when Sri Lanka were chasing 415, but fell 3 runs short of the target.
3 years later, Dilshan smashed 160 against the same opposition, India in Hobart. However, it was overshadowed by Virat Kohli's 133 as India chased down 321 comfortably.
The 2015 World Cup fixture against Bangladesh saw Dilshan smash his highest of 161* in the format. Sri Lanka made 332 and won by 92 runs.
Kumar Sangakkara's best of 169 in ODIs came against South Africa in 2013. Sri Lanka made 320 in their 50 overs and skittled the Proteas for 140.
Ex-Sri Lankan opener Upul Tharanga had smashed an unbeaten 174* against India in Kingston in 2013. Tharanga's knock propelled Sri Lanka to 174 and they won by 161 runs.
Sanath Jayasuriya held the record for the highest individual score in ODIs for 24 years. He had hammered 189 against India in 2000 in Sharjah.
Pathum Nissanka now holds the record for the highest individual score by a Sri Lankan in ODIs. Nissanka smashed an unbeaten 210 against Afghanistan in Pallekele in 2024.
