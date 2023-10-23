PAK vs AFG, CWC 2023: Fans Show Enormous Support For Babar Azam's Pakistan In Chennai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 23, 2023
A fan wearing Babar Azam jersey ahead of the match against Afghanistan at Chepauk. After three low scores in four games, fans have come in with massive expectations.
(Credits: Twitter)
A fan with Babar's name on his face, underlining his passion for the Pakistan captain. Babar has been struggling with his form in the 2023 World Cup, contrary to expectations.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan fans appear in high spirits ahead of the much-awaited contest. The 1992 World Champions face a must-win clash at the furnace in Chennai.
(Credits: Twitter)
An old-aged spectator wearing a jersey of Pakistan in the stadium. The passion for the sport arguably unites the two arch-rivals.
(Credits: Twitter)
Two fans show their support for Babar Azam. Babar Azam came in with a massive reputation and the No. 1 ODI ranking, but hasn't been able to live up to the expectations.
(Credits: Twitter)
A fan cheers from the stands during the fixture at Chepauk. Babar Azam produced the goods in Chepauk, striking a vital 74 against Afghanistan's four-pronged spin attack.
(Credits: Twitter)
A fan displays a placard of her missing Shahid Afridi. During his playing days, Shahid Afridi had considerable fan following in India due to his ability to hit sixes at will. Notably, Afridi also scored his 1st Test century in Chennai.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!