On This Day In 2022: Team India Batter Rishabh Pant's Horrific Car Accident Shocks Cricketing Fraternity

By: Aakash Singh | December 30, 2023
On December 30th 2022, Rishabh Pant suffered a horrific car crash while travelling from Delhi to Dehradun. Pant, who was driving Mercedes, was completely wrecked due to the accident.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rishabh Pant took to X and posted photos of Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar for getting him safely to the hospital. He also thanked the BCCI and government authorities for their incredible support.
(Credits: Twitter)
On February 10th, 2023, Rishabh Pant took to X and posted a photo of him on crutches. He stated the caption as "One step forward, One step stronger, One step better.
(Credits: Twitter)
A few months later, Rishabh Pant posted a video of his ability to walk without crutches.
(Credits: Twitter)
On December 30th, 2023, a year after his accident, Rishabh Pant posted the story on Instagram. The keeper-batter is set to return to action in 2024.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rishabh Pant was recently spotted during the IPL 2024 auction table in Dubai with the Delhi Capitals. He especially raised the paddle quite enthusiastically for Mitchell Starc.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rishabh Pant is set to take back the captaincy from David Warner in IPL 2024. He has played 98 IPL matches and captained the Capitals in the 2nd half of IPL 2021 and the entire 2022 edition.
(Credits: Twitter)
The last 2 years saw Rishabh Pant emerge as the biggest match-winner for India in Test cricket. The defining performance came during India's Test series victory in Australia in 2020-21 as he struck an unbeaten 89 in the 4th Test in Brisbane.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rishabh Pant's most recent SENA hundred came against England when he struck 146 at Edgbaston. However, it ended in a losing cause as England chased down a mammoth 378.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!