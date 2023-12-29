From Usman Khawaja To Ravindra Jadeja: FPJ Picks The Best Test Team Of 2023

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 29, 2023
Australian opener Usman Khawaja is the highest run-getter in Tests in 2023, aggregating 1210 runs, including three centuries
Ben Ducket had an impressive season in Test cricket, amassing 654 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 46.71
Joe Root continued his elegance with the bat in Test Cricket this year, scoring two fine centuries and amassing 787 runs at an average of 65.58
Virat Kohli revived his form in Test Cricket this year by amassing 671 runs, including two centuries & as many fifties, at an average of 55.91
Steve Smith emerged as the second-highest run-getter in Tests in 2023, aggregating 929 runs at an average of 42.22
England wicketkeeper-batter scored 322 runs at an average of 40.25 and inflicted 30 dismissals behind the wicket in 6 matches
Ben Stokes had a good year in Test Cricket in 2023, amassing 515 runs, including a century, at an average of 39.61 and scalped four wickets in 8 matches
Ravindra Jadeja was the best all-rounder for India in Tests this year, amassing 281 runs and scalping 33 wickets in seven matches
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker for India in Tests in 2023, claiming 41 wickets in 7 matches
Australian skipper Pat Cummins emerged as top wicket-taker among pacers in Tests, scalping 42 wickets in 11 matches
Stuart Broad ended his Test career on a high by becoming the highest wicket-taker for England in Tests in 2023, taking 38 wickets in 8 matches
