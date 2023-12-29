From Usman Khawaja To Ravindra Jadeja: FPJ Picks The Best Test Team Of 2023

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 29, 2023

Australian opener Usman Khawaja is the highest run-getter in Tests in 2023, aggregating 1210 runs, including three centuries

Credits: Twitter

Ben Ducket had an impressive season in Test cricket, amassing 654 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 46.71

Credits: Twitter

Joe Root continued his elegance with the bat in Test Cricket this year, scoring two fine centuries and amassing 787 runs at an average of 65.58

Credits: Twitter

Virat Kohli revived his form in Test Cricket this year by amassing 671 runs, including two centuries & as many fifties, at an average of 55.91

Credits: Twitter

Steve Smith emerged as the second-highest run-getter in Tests in 2023, aggregating 929 runs at an average of 42.22

Credits: Twitter

England wicketkeeper-batter scored 322 runs at an average of 40.25 and inflicted 30 dismissals behind the wicket in 6 matches

Credits: Twitter

Ben Stokes had a good year in Test Cricket in 2023, amassing 515 runs, including a century, at an average of 39.61 and scalped four wickets in 8 matches

Credits: Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja was the best all-rounder for India in Tests this year, amassing 281 runs and scalping 33 wickets in seven matches

Credits: Twitter

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker for India in Tests in 2023, claiming 41 wickets in 7 matches

Credits: Twitter

Australian skipper Pat Cummins emerged as top wicket-taker among pacers in Tests, scalping 42 wickets in 11 matches

Credits: Twitter

Stuart Broad ended his Test career on a high by becoming the highest wicket-taker for England in Tests in 2023, taking 38 wickets in 8 matches

Credits: Twitter

