NZ vs SA, CWC 2023: Memorable World Cup Moments Between South Africa And New Zealand Over The Years

The 1992 World Cup fixture in Auckland was the first ODI between South Africa and New Zealand. The Kiwis won it comfortably by 7 wickets after restricting the Proteas out for 190.
Former New Zealand skipper struck his first World Cup hundred when the two sides met in the 2003 World Cup. South Africa made 306, but Fleming's unbeaten 134 gave New Zealand an easy win via the DLS method.
The Kiwis stunned South Africa in a low-scoring contest in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final. Jacob Oram played a critical role with the ball after New Zealand managed only 221.
Jacob Oram took figures of 9-1-39-4 as New Zealand bowled the opposition out for 172. South Africa had a terrific group stage, but stumbled at the knockout stage once again.
Grant Elliott struck an unbeaten 84 to guide New Zealand to a thrilling win in the 2015 World Cup semi-final against South Africa in Auckland, chasing down a revised target. The seat at the venue on which Elliot's six landed has been painted green.
Grant Elliott tries to help a distraught Dale Steyn to his feet. The Kiwis needed 5 off 2 deliveries and Elliott smashed a six over the long-on, shocking the South Africans.
Proteas skipper AB de Villiers and pacer Morne Morkel were spotted crying after the semi-final defeat. It was the 4th semi-final in World Cup history which the Proteas had stumbled.
Black Caps captain Kane Williamson produced a masterful century to help his side a four-wicket win over South Africa in the 2019 World Cup. Williamson didn't spare the Proteas, who gave him two lifelines.
New Zealand are in a slightly tricky position at present, losing two on the trot after winning 4 matches. By contrast, South Africa are comfortably placed and a win should take them to the semi-finals. The Kiwis have a strong head-to-head record against South Africa, winning 6 out of 8 World Cup matches
