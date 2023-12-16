Mumbai Indians' Best Wins Under Rohit Sharma

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 16, 2023
Rohit Sharma took charge of Mumbai Indians' captaincy midway through IPL 2013. It culminated in a memorable final as Mumbai defeated CSK in a low-scoring game by 23 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Although Mumbai failed to defend their title successfully in 2014, the victory against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede remains memorable. Needing six off the last ball to qualify for the playoffs, Aditya Tare struck a six as Mumbai chased down 190 in 14.4 overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mumbai Indians lifted their 2nd trophy in 2015 and delivered a more convincing performance in the final against CSK. The skipper hammered a 50 as MI won by 41 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
IPL 2017 final against Pune was perhaps MI's best title win. They only had 129 to defend against the Rising Pune Supergiants, but MI pulled off the win by 1 run.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma's 94 against RCB in 2018 remains one of his best knocks in history. The right-hander came to bat at 0-2 and led his side 213 as MI won by 46 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma's 56 against CSK in IPL 2018 remains equally classy. Under pressure, the captain promoted himself up the order as MI chased down 170 comfortably.
(Credits: Twitter)
The IPL 2019 final was yet another one-run win for MI in the tournament decider. Although Rohit Sharma couldn't make his bat do the talk, his captaincy was top notch as MI defended 149 successfully.
(Credits: Twitter)
Although Rohit Sharma had an underwhelming campaign in 2020, his innings of 70 against KXIP stands out. The 45-ball knock helped MI register a total of 191 and win by 48 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
The first qualifier of IPL 2020 saw MI demolish Delhi Capitals (DC) to reach the final. Despite the captain registering a golden duck, MI racked up 200 and won by 57 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma came to the party in the final against DC in 2020 with a breezy 68. Although he was dismissed, the skipper ensured MI were comfortable in a chase of 157.
(Credits: Twitter)
The IPL 2023 eliminator victory against LSG unearthed a new star in Akash Madhwal (L). MI plundered 182 in 20 overs and Madhwal thwarted LSG with a fifer in less than 4 overs to seal an 81-run win.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!