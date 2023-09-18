Looking At Team India's All Asia Cup Victories

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
Sunil Gavaskar was India's skipper when they won the inaugural edition in 1984.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Under Dilip Vengsarakar, India won the Asia Cup again in 1988 by beating Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the final.
(Credits: Twitter)
India also went on to clinch the Asia Cup in 1990-91 under Mohammad Azharuddin, beating Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in the final.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Sri Lanka suffered another loss to Sri Lanka in the final by 8 wickets in the 1995 edition.
(Credits: Twitter)
Under MS Dhoni in 2010, India won their first Asia Cup trophy since 1995, beating Sri Lanka by 81 runs in the final.
(Credits: Twitter)
India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 2016 in what was Asia Cup's first T20 edition ever
(Credits: Twitter)
India overcame a spirited Bangladesh in 2018 Asia Cup final by 3 wickets to win their 7th title.
(Credits: Twitter)
India won another Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka in 2023 demolishing the Island nation by 10 wickets.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!