IPL 2024: List Of Players Likely To Be Released By KKR Ahead Of Auction

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | November 25, 2023
Litton Das was bought at a base price of INR 50 lakh in IPL 2023 auction. He played only 1 match, making a single-figure score before flying home for a family emergency. With Das having an underwhelming 2023 World Cup campaign, KKR are unlikely to retain him.
Right-arm pacer Lockie Ferguson was traded from Gujarat Titans, but was disappointing in IPL 2023. Having picked up only 1 wicket in 3 matches, Ferguson's chances of being retained by KKR seem bleak.
Left-arm seamer Kulwant Khejroliya has played for 4 IPL franchises thus far, but hasn't had much of an impact. The 31-year-old managed only 2 wickets in as many matches; hence, the franchise could instead look up to a different young talent.
Shakib al Hasan was to play for KKR in IPL 2023, but opted out due to personal reasons and international commitments. With the Bangladesh captain's involvement in controversies and uncertain regarding availability, the franchise could release him.
Johnson Charles was named as a replacement for Litton Das, but didn't get a game. While Charles is a proven talent in T20I, KKR could still release him, given the top-order batters in their armoury. However, there is a possibility of them buying Charles back.
The Knight Riders had another below-par campaign in 2023 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. The two-time champions managed only 6 wins out of 14 games and will hope to turn their fortunes around in 2024.
