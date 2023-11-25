IPL 2024: List Of Players Likely To Be Released By GT Ahead Of Auction

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | November 25, 2023
Matthew Wade delivered decent performances in IPL 2022 for the Gujarat Titans, but struggled to get a spot in the playing XI in 2023. A settled line-up could again prevent Wade from playing and might find himself out of the scheme of things.
(Credits: Twitter)
Dasun Shanaka was roped in as a replacement for the injured Kane Williamson in IPL 2023. With poor form in IPL 2023 along with quadriceps, Shanaka could struggle to retain his spot.
(Credits: Twitter)
25-year-old keeper-batter Urvil Patel is yet to play an IPL game. With KS Bharat already earmarked as Wriddhiman Saha's backup gloveman. Urvil Patel could be released by the franchise. With a strike rate of over 150 in T20s, he should easily find takers.
(Credits: Twitter)
Odean Smith played for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 before Titans pouched him for INR 50 lakh ahead of IPL 2023. Smith could not get a game in IPL 2023 due to the Titans' settled line-up and could be released ahead of the auction.
(Credits: Twitter)
Several reports have suggested that captain Hardik Pandya will shift his base to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024. Pandya could move to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal of ₹15 crore.
(Credits: Twitter)
The Gujarat Titans started as defending champions ahead of IPL 2023 and finished the group stage at the top. They were also close to winning the final until Ravindra Jadeja's last-over intervention denied them.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!