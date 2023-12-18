IPL 2024 Auction: Uncapped Indian Players To Watch Out For

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 18, 2023
Shahrukh Khan is yet to make an impact in the IPL as he scored only 156 runs in 14 matches with Punjab Kings in last season. However, his hard-hitting ability can attract bids at the auction
Arshin Kulkarni shot to fame with his impressive all-round performance in the Maharashtra Premier League this year. He was recommended by Ruturaj Gaikwad to CSK for trails
Musheer Khan is a talented batter who has been quite impressive in domestic cricket. The franchises will look to bid for him at the auction and groom him for the future
Urvil Patel recent exploits with the bat in Vijay Hazare Trophy might propel franchises to bid for him at the auction. He was released by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL Auction
Vivrant Sharma triggered a bidding war in the last IPL Auction. Given his performances in domestic cricket this year, Jammu and Kashmir batter can find buyers at IPL 2024 Auction
Shubham Dubey was called for trails by Kolkata Knight Riders following his brilliant season for Vidarbha in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He is likely to find buyers at the auction
Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai's exploits in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where aggregated 336 runs at a strike rate of 175 in 7 matches, might attract bids from franchises at the IPL 2024 auction
Hyderabad's T Ravi Teja was the highest wicket-taker in Syed Mushtaq Ali this year, with 19 scalps. His bowling performance might interest the franchises to bid for him at auction
Chandigarh Arslan Khan's batting prowess was on display during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. He is touted to be exciting prospect who could make his name in IPL
