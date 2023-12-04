IPL 2024 Auction: Players Likely To Be Targeted By GT

By: Aakash Singh | December 04, 2023
Gujarat Titans had released keeper-batter KS Bharat ahead of the auction, but it wouldn't be surprising if they regain his services. As a young keeper, one would have to say he is the future of the franchise after Wriddhiman Saha.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ravi Teja could be one of the domestic players to watch out for after emerging as the highest wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. With Mohammed Shami unlikely to play all the games ahead of the T20 World Cup, Ravi Teja should come in handy.
(Credits: Twitter)
Having released Alzarri Joseph, Gujarat Titans will want an able overseas seamer in their ranks. With Gerald Coetzee announcing himself with in the World Cup with an excellent performance, the Titans might be keen for his services.
(Credits: Twitter)
Right-arm seamer Shivam Mavi was also one of the players released by the Titans before the auction. Boasting with immense talent as a new-ball bowler, Mavi could be brought back at a lower price.
(Credits: Twitter)
The Titans have gone through a major upheaval as Hardik Pandya has been traded to the Mumbai Indians. Pandya had enormous success in his 2 years as captain, but desired to move to his old franchise.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shubman Gill pipped the likes of David Miller, Rashid Khan, and Kane Williamson to become the skipper. Gill was also the highest run-getter for the Titans in IPL 2023 with 890 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Gujarat Titans won their inaugural season in 2022 as Hardik Pandya's men steamrolled all the teams coming their way. They finished as the runners-up in IPL 2023.
(Credits: Twitter)
