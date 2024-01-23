Inside BCCI Awards Night 2024: Full List Of Winners From Gala Night In Mumbai

By: Rohan Sen | January 23, 2024
The BCCI awards night was a star-studded affair attended by the who's-who of Indian cricket
BCCI
The players, including captain Rohit Sharma, looked dapper in their formal attires, with most opting to wear black suits
Smriti Mandhana led the women's cricket brigade at the awards night
Mandhana also bagged the award for the Best International Women Cricketer for 2020-21
Cricket legend Farokh Engineer was honoured with the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for 2019-20
Former India all-rounder and coach Ravi Shastri was also presented with the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award
Mohammed Shami bagged the Polly Umrigar Award for the Best International Cricketer of 2019-20
R Ashwin bagged the Polly Umrigar Award for the Best International Cricketer of 2020-21
Jasprit Bumrah bagged the Polly Umrigar Award for the Best International Cricketer of 2021-22
Shubman Gill bagged the Polly Umrigar Award for the Best International Cricketer of 2022-23
Yashasvi Jaiswal took home the award for the Best International Debut in Men's Cricket for 2022-23
Shreyas Iyer was awarded for being the best Indian male debutant in 2021-22
Mayank Agarwal bagged the award for scoring the most runs in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season
Sarfaraz Khan's father accepted the award for the highest run-scorer in 2021-22 Ranji Trophy on his son's behalf
These were the award winners for being the most successful Indian women bowlers in ODI cricket over the last 5 years
Deepti Sharma bagged 2 awards for being the Best International Women Cricketer in 2019-20 and 2022-23
