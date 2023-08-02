IND vs WI: Milestones Galore As Team India Register Their Biggest Away ODI Win Against West Indies

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2023
India's total of 351-5 in the 3rd ODI became the highest against the West Indies in West Indies, surpassing the previous best of 339.
(Credits: Twitter)
India's total of 351-5 is also the highest in ODIs without a centurion, with their previous best being 350-6 against Sri Lanka in 2005.
(Credits: Twitter)
The partnership of 143 between Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill bettered the previous 132 between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan for India in ODIs in West Indies.
(Credits: Twitter)
This was also the seventh instance for India where four of the top seven have made half-centuries.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ishan Kishan became the sixth Indian batter to score three consecutive fifty-plus scores in a three-match ODI series.
(Credits: Twitter)
West Indies' 200-run defeat was the second-heaviest against India in ODIs. They succumbed to a 224-run loss in 2018.
(Credits: Twitter)
India have now won 13 consecutive bilateral ODI series against the West Indies. West Indies last beat India in an ODI series in 2006.
Shubman Gill (R) received the Player of the Match award for his 85.
(Credits: Twitter)
