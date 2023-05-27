From youngest ODI double-centurion to smashing IPL hundreds for fun: All Shubman Gill tons in 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023
Shubman Gill's second ODI hundred came against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram. It was also his first at home.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Shubman Gill became the youngest batter to hit an ODI double-hundred when he did so against New Zealand in Hyderabad in the first game of the series.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shubman Gill struck one more ton against New Zealand in the third game of the series.
Shubman Gill crushed any doubts about his capability in the shortest format, hitting his first T20I hundred and it came against New Zealand.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shubman Gill's second Test hundred came against Australia in Ahmedabad.
(Credits: Twitter)
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill's maiden IPL hundred came against the SunRisers Hyderabad.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Shubman Gill smashed his second consecutive IPL century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shubman Gill smacked 129 off 60 balls against the Mumbai Indians to make it three tons in IPL 2023.
(Credits: Twitter)