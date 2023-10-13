IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: List Of Artists Expected To Perform Before Marquee Showdown In Ahmedabad

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2023
Shankar Mahadevan has been one of the most renowned music composers for a long time and has won several awards, He is set to perform at the pre-match ceremony.
(Credits: Twitter)
Arijit Singh has had a meteoric rise in the last few years and will also be performing in Ahmedabad. During a Twitter post in 2016, Indian batter Virat Kohli cited Arijit as one of his favourite singers.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sukhvinder Singh is yet another top-notch singer and will join Shankar Mahadevan and Arijit Singh to make the occasion memorable.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shreya Ghoshal arguably has the most melodious voices in the Bollywood industry today and will add to the elite singers' list.
(Credits: Twitter)
Neha Kakkar is yet another renowned singer in the film industry and will add glamour to the occasion.
(Credits: Twitter)
One of the leading singers in the last decade and a half, Sunidhi Chauhan's presence will be an icing on the cake.
(Credits: Twitter)
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly received an invitation to watch the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He was also one of the recipients of the golden ticket.
(Credits: Twitter)
Tamil superstar Rajnikanth is yet another recipient of the golden ticket and has received invitation to attend the game.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sachin Tendulkar, the highest run-getter in World Cup history, is also expected to be present for the fixture.
(Credits: IANS)
