IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Team India's Probable Playing XI For Marquee Clash

Skipper Rohit Sharma will open the innings as he has a stellar ODI record against Pakistan, averaging 51.43 in 16 matches with 720 runs.
Shubman Gill has been India's most consistent ODI batter this year and will play his first international game against Pakistan.
Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the kingpin of India's batting line-up and looms as the key wicket for Pakistan. The right-hander averages 48.73 in ODIs against Pakistan.
Returning to the team and taking back the No.4 spot will be Shreyas Iyer. It will be interesting to see how he goes after a long-standing back injury.
With KL Rahul yet to fully recover from his niggle, Ishan Kishan will take the keeping gloves and is likely to bat at No.5.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya is India's trump card as he is a game-changer with both bat and ball. Pandya will come out to bat at No.6.
Ravindra Jadeja is yet another player who can be a game-changer for India. Jadeja's fielding looms as an extremely crucial element for India in the tournament. He remains the perfect fit to bat at No.7.
Kuldeep Yadav has once again asserted himself as the No. 1 spinner for India in limited-overs cricket. The left-arm wrist-spinner has also dismissed Babar Azam twice in 3 innings in ODIs.
Jasprit Bumrah marked his return from injury during the T20I series against Ireland and rattled the Irishmen. He will return as India's spearhead.
Mohammed Siraj led India's bowling unit in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah to significant effect. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if he shares the new ball with Bumrah.
Mohammed Shami's place remains in slight doubt, given India will already play two specialist seamers. However, Shami's new-ball expertise and penchant for wicket-taking could see him keep his spot.
