IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: Player Battles To Watch Out For As Team India Look To Extend Unbeaten Run

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 28, 2023
Leg-spinner Adil Rashid has dismissed Virat Kohli 3 times in 8 innings. The leggie averages a decent 36 against the right-hander.
(Credits: Twitter)
Chris Woakes might not be in form, but has got Kohli thrice in 11 innings. Woakes also averages 28.66 against Kohli in ODIs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Chris Woakes has got keeper-batter KL Rahul twice in 4 innings Woakes should draw confidence from averaging 8 against the in-from KL Rahul.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shubman Gill might yet to face Mark Wood in ODIs, but it promises to be a fascinating battle. Wood is known for throwing rockets once he gets in his stride and it will be interesting to see how Gill counters it.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has kept a tight leash on Jonny Bairstow. While Bumrah has scalped Bairstow only once in 4 innings, the right-hander is yet to hit a six off the pacer.
(Credits: Twitter)
Jasprit Bumrah has also got Ben Stokes twice in 3 innings, averaging 25.50. A scratchy Stokes will find himself under pressure against Bumrah in Lucknow.
(Credits: Twitter)
Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has got a fantastic record against Bairstow. Jadeja has dismissed the Yorkshire batter on 4 occasions in 6 innings and averages 13.25.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ravindra Jadeja also has a sensational record against Jos Buttler in ODIs. The left-arm spinner has got him 3 times in 11 innings and averages a decent 34.66. An in-form Jadeja is sure to bother a struggling England captain.
(Credits: Twitter)
While England enjoy a better head-to-head record against India, the hosts are overwhelming favorites in Lucknow. India are also the only unbeaten team in the tournament.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!