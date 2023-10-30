IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: KL Rahul Wins Yet Another Best Fielding Medal As Team India Trounce England

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2023
Team India players, including Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan wait for the best fielder of the match announcement. The accolade has improved India's fielding by leaps and bounds.
KL Rahul was given the fielding medal following the India-England clash in Lucknow. The light show at the end of the match announced KL Rahul's name.
The lightshows, held usually during the innings break, has been one of the most attractive things in the tournament. Aussie opener David Warner has especially praised it.
KL Rahul was given the best fielder medal by Shreyas Iyer. It's worth noting that Iyer won the recognition in the previous game for taking a fantastic catch off Devon Conway.
KL Rahul flaunts his best fielder of the match medal. He took a simple catch off Mohammed Shami's bowling to dismiss Adil Rashid, followed by affecting a smart stumping to remove Chris Woakes.
KL Rahul also scored an invaluable 39 with the bat and helped Rohit Sharma forged a partnership of 91 after India slumped to 40-3. India were eventually bowled out for 229.
KL Rahul has the second-highest batting average in this tournament with an astonishing 108 in 6 matches. His highest of 97* came against Australia in Chennai.
The 100-run win marked India's 6th consecutive victory of 2023 World Cup. They have regained the top spot in the points table.
Captain Rohit Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match award for his 87. Former cricketers heaped massive praise for showing application on a tricky surface.
