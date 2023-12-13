In Pics: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Celebrate 'Best Partnership Of Life' On 8th Wedding Anniversary

By: Rohan Sen | December 13, 2023

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh are celebrating 8 years of marriage today

Ritika Sajdeh Instagram

Rohit and Ritika both took to Instagram to wish each other on their special day

The star couple shared some never-seen-before pictures of themselves together with daughter Samaira

Rohit and Ritika welcomed their daughter Samaira Sharma on December 30, 2018

Samaira is often seen cheering for the Indian captain along with her mother Ritika at cricket stadiums

Rohit married his longtime girlfriend, Ritika Sajdeh on December 13, 2015

Rohit wrote "Fingers crossed, best partnership for life" while Ritika thanked the Hitman for being her "best friend"

