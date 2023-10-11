ICC World Cup 2023: Iconic WC Moments Between Australia And South Africa

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2023
South Africa first competed against Australia in World Cups in 1992, beating them by 9 wickets.
(Credits: Screengrab)
Herschelle Gibbs, who scored a hundred, famously dropped a catch of Steve Waugh during the Super six game of the 1999 World Cup. While Gibbs caught the ball, he was not fully in control of it.
(Credits: Twitter)
Steve Waugh went on to make an unbeaten 120 to take Australia to a five-wicket win while chasing 272.
(Credits: Twitter)
The 1999 World Cup semi-final against South Africa saw Michael Bevan top-scored with 65 to set a modest 214 to chase for South Africa.
(Credits: Twitter)
Some horrible running between the wickets from South Africa forced a tie. Australia went through to the final due to beating the Proteas in the Super Six stage.
(Credits: Twitter)
Aussie opener Matthew Hayden smashed a 66-ball hundred in the group-stage game against South Africa in the 2007 World Cup group game. Australia posted 370 and won by 83 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Glenn McGrath ran through South Africa's batting unit in the 2007 World Cup semi-final. McGrath took 3 wickets as the Proteas were bundled out for 149 and Australia won by 7 wickets.
(Credits: Twitter)
South Africa bowed out of 2019 World Cup with a 10-run win over Australia in Manchester.
(Credits: Twitter)
South Africa recently beat Australia in a three-game ODI series, winning by 3-2 after being 0-2 down.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, and Aiden Markram slammed centuries against Sri Lanka to post a mammoth 428 to open their 2023 World Cup campaign. The Proteas won by 102 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!