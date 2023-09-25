ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India's Head-To-Head Record Against All Teams

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2023

India and Australia have locked horns in World Cup on 12 occasions. Australia have won on 8 occasions, but India have only won 4.

(Credits: Twitter)

India and England have faced one another on 8 occasions. England lead the contest with 4 wins, with 1 resulting in a tie.

(Credits: Twitter)

India and Afghanistan faced one another only once, which was in World Cup in 2019 and the former won a thrilling encounter.

(Credits: Twitter)

India enjoys a perfect 50-over World Cup record against Pakistan, winning all 7 encounters since 1992

(Credits: Twitter)

New Zealand and India have locked horns in 9 World Cup matches. The Kiwis have emerged victorious in 5 of them, while one game ended as no result.

(Credits: Twitter)

India and South Africa have locked horns on 5 occasions, with the Proteas emerging victorious thrice,

(Credits: Twitter)

India and Sri Lanka have faced one another on 9 occasions in 50-over World Cups. Both teams have won 4 games each, while one finished as no result.

(Credits: Twitter)

India and Netherlands have played one another twice in 50-over World Cups, with the former winning both.

(Credits: Getty)

India and Bangladesh have squared off 4 times in World Cup. Bangladesh's only victory of those came in the 2007 World Cup.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

