ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India's Head-To-Head Record Against All Teams

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2023
India and Australia have locked horns in World Cup on 12 occasions. Australia have won on 8 occasions, but India have only won 4.
India and England have faced one another on 8 occasions. England lead the contest with 4 wins, with 1 resulting in a tie.
India and Afghanistan faced one another only once, which was in World Cup in 2019 and the former won a thrilling encounter.
India enjoys a perfect 50-over World Cup record against Pakistan, winning all 7 encounters since 1992
New Zealand and India have locked horns in 9 World Cup matches. The Kiwis have emerged victorious in 5 of them, while one game ended as no result.
India and South Africa have locked horns on 5 occasions, with the Proteas emerging victorious thrice,
India and Sri Lanka have faced one another on 9 occasions in 50-over World Cups. Both teams have won 4 games each, while one finished as no result.
India and Netherlands have played one another twice in 50-over World Cups, with the former winning both.
India and Bangladesh have squared off 4 times in World Cup. Bangladesh's only victory of those came in the 2007 World Cup.
