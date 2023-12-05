From Steve Smith To Harry Brook: Star Players Who Might Go Unsold In IPL 2024 Auction

By: Aakash Singh | December 05, 2023
Steve Smith is arguably one of the star players who might go unsold in the auction, having struggled to adapt to the tempo of T20 cricket. The base price of ₹2 crore could make the bidders further disinterested.
Dawid Malan, once ranked the No.1 in T20Is, was bagged at his base price by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2021. However, Malan couldn't quite live up to the reputation and his struggles against spin could force him to go unsold.
Tim Southee is arguably one of the best swing bowlers of this era, but has struggled to nail it in the IPL after playing for multiple franchises. Southee's average of 37.06 in 54 games could render him unsold.
SRH invested a whopping INR 13.25 crores ahead of IPL 2023 on Harry Brook. Having managed less than 200 runs in 11 innings, Brook was released and could struggle to find bidders.
Mitchell Starc's performance in the World Cup should almost likely get him a bid. However, Starc hs previously backed out of the tournament after being sold. If franchises still have it in mind, Starc has a remote chance of going unsold.
Pat Cummins has enough credits in the bank to secure a bid in the auction. But Cummins' one-dimensional bowling has rendered him to leak runs without wickets. Hence, there is a slight chance of him going unsold.
After a promising season in 2022, Umesh Yadav took only 1 wicket in 8 IPL matches in 2023. With the veteran also having modest numbers in T20s, franchises could instead look for young talent.
Jason Holder had a forgettable IPL 2023, especially with the ball, forcing the Rajasthan Royals to let him go. With the bowling all-rounder failing to excel in either departments, franchises are unlikely to go for him.
The auction for IPL 2024 will take place on December 19th, 2023 at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. It will also be the first time to be held outside India.
