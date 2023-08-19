From Ravi Shastri To Wasim Akram: Star-Studded Commentary Panel Announced for 2023 Asia Cup

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023

Ravi Shastri is part of the Hindi Feed Coverage for Asia Cup 2023.

(Credits: Twitter)

Harbhajan Singh joins Ravi Shastri for Hindi feed commentary in 2023 Asia Cup.

(Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir will also be part of the Hindi feed commentary panel.

(Credits: Twitter)

One-time T20 World Cup winner Irfan Pathan will form a part of the experienced group of commentators for Hindi feed.

(Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla also joins the Hindi commentary feed.

(Credits: Twitter)

Former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar will be part of the hindi feed commentary panel.

(Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian middle-order batter Mohammad Kaif will also join the Hindi commentary feed.

(Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram is part of the world feed commentary for 2023 Asia Cup.

(Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis joins his fellow countryman Wasim Akram in the world feed commentary panel.

(Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan team's mentor Matthew Hayden will also form a part of the world feed panel in 2023 Asia Cup.

(Credits: Twitter)

Former England head coach Andy Flower is also one of the experts in the world feed.

(Credits: Twitter)

Former England pacer Dominic Cork will be present in the world feed commentary panel.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Sanjay Manjrekar is one of the most reputed commentators and will be present in the world feed panel.

(Credits: Twitter)

Thanks For Reading!

From Jasprit Bumrah To Barry McCarthy: Top Performers From India's Narrow Win Over Ireland In 1st...
Find out More