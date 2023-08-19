From Ravi Shastri To Wasim Akram: Star-Studded Commentary Panel Announced for 2023 Asia Cup

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023
Ravi Shastri is part of the Hindi Feed Coverage for Asia Cup 2023.
Harbhajan Singh joins Ravi Shastri for Hindi feed commentary in 2023 Asia Cup.
Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir will also be part of the Hindi feed commentary panel.
One-time T20 World Cup winner Irfan Pathan will form a part of the experienced group of commentators for Hindi feed.
Former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla also joins the Hindi commentary feed.
Former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar will be part of the hindi feed commentary panel.
Former Indian middle-order batter Mohammad Kaif will also join the Hindi commentary feed.
Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram is part of the world feed commentary for 2023 Asia Cup.
Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis joins his fellow countryman Wasim Akram in the world feed commentary panel.
Former Pakistan team's mentor Matthew Hayden will also form a part of the world feed panel in 2023 Asia Cup.
Former England head coach Andy Flower is also one of the experts in the world feed.
Former England pacer Dominic Cork will be present in the world feed commentary panel.
Sanjay Manjrekar is one of the most reputed commentators and will be present in the world feed panel.
