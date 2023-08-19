From Jasprit Bumrah To Barry McCarthy: Top Performers From India's Narrow Win Over Ireland In 1st T20I

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023
India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in the first over of the innings and finished with figures of 4-0-24-2.
(Credits: Twitter)
Prasidh Krishna took wickets of Harry Tector and George Dockrell for single-figure scores and finished with figures of 4-0-32-2.
(Credits: Twitter)
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi castled Ireland captain Ravi Bishnoi and trapped Mark Adair lbw to end up with figures of 4-0-23-2.
(Credits: Twitter)
Barry McCarthy slammed 51 off 34 balls and reached his first T20I fifty with a massive six off Arshdeep Singh in the final ball of the innings. McCarthy took Ireland to 139-8 from 59-6.
(Credits: Twitter)
Curtis Campher smacked 39 off 33 balls and shared a 57-run stand with Barry McCarthy.
(Credits: Twitter)
Right-arm seamer Craig Young took two wickets in two balls before rain interrupted Ireland's fightback.
(Credits: Twitter)
Before toss, Jasprit Bumrah presented Prasidh Krishna with his first T20I cap.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rinku Singh was the second debutant in India's line-up and also got his maiden T20I cap from Bumrah.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!