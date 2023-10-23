From Fog To Bee Attack: Bizarre Instances When Cricket Matches Were Stopped

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 23, 2023
Match interrupting due to rain is one of the common reasons for stopping the game. The recent edition of Asia Cup had several matches getting affected due to rain.
During the 3rd ODI in Multan between Pakistan and the West Indies in June 2022, sandstorm interrupted the fixture. It impacted the players' visibilities and the players were seen wearing masks.
The 4th ODI between India and South Africa in 2018 in Johannesburg was famously interrupted by lightning. The Proteas eventually won the rain-hit game by 5 wickets.
The 1st ODI in Napier between India and New Zealand in 2019 was stopped for 30 minutes due to 'sharp sunlight' when India were 43-1. The tourists eventually won the match by 8 wickets while chasing 158.
A bee attack stopped a Test match between India and Australia in 2008 in Delhi. Players and umpires were seen lying down to prevent themselves from the bees. It was also Anil Kumble's final Test match.
The 2023 World Cup game between India and New Zealand in Dharamsala was interrupted due to extreme fog. It especially caused issues for the bowling side as they misfielded fairly regularly.
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja played chief roles in India's four-wicket win over New Zealand in Dharamsala. Kohli smashed 95 off 104 deliveries, while Jadeja stayed unbeaten at 33.
