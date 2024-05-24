Formula One 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Monaco Grand Prix

By: Yash Ahuja | May 24, 2024
Formula One is widely regarded as the holy grail of motorsports
And the crown in the jewel of F1 is the Monaco Grand Prix, the toughest race on the calendar
Monaco Grand Prix is held on a 3.33 Km street track called Circuit de Monaco, which travels through the streets of Monte Carlo and La Condamine
The idea of racing on the streets of Monaco was a brainchild of Antony Noghès, head of the Monegasque motor club, Automobile Club de Monaco. The first race was held in 1929
Since its beginning in 1929, the track has experienced few changes, staying mostly unaltered. As a street circuit, its layout is quite similar to the principalities' road system
3-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna holds the title of most wins in the Monaco Grand Prix with 6
Fans from all over the world will be on their toes for this year's Monaco GP
