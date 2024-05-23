Top-tier Performance: Mercedes AMG S 63 E-Performance

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | May 23, 2024
Mercedes-Benz has relaunched the AMG S 63 E-Performance in India, starting at Rs 3.30 crore.
A special ‘Edition 1’ variant costs Rs 3.80 crore, featuring unique enhancements.
Retains S-Class look with AMG grille, sportier bumpers, and 21-inch AMG wheels with red brake callipers.
Options include rear seat entertainment, augmented reality heads-up display, and executive lounge seats.
4-litre twin-turbo V8 with plug-in-hybrid system, delivering 791 bhp and 1,430 Nm torque.
It features 9-speed auto gearbox, ‘Race Start’ function, 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds, top speed 250 kmph, 33 km pure EV range.
The limited-run Edition 1 includes a MANUFAKTUR Alpine grey exterior, matte black wheels, AMG crests on headrests, ‘Edition 1’ plaque, and illuminated door sills.