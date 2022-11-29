FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil defeats Switzerland to advance to Round of 16, check pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 29, 2022
On Monday, Casemiro's goal gave Brazil a 1-0 victory over Switzerland
Brazil appeared to be lacking the inventiveness that star player Neymar provided while he was away
This win is advancing Brazil to the World Cup in Qatar's knockout stages
The first half was nervy and quiet, one of the rare moments which roused the crowd was the short power outage in the 43rd minute
On 66 minutes, Vinicius Jr. thought he had given Brazil the lead when he broke through on goal and beat goalkeeper Yann Sommer, but the goal was overturned
Casemiro emerged with a brilliant half-volley on 83 minutes to give the five-time world champions a slim victory and advance to the round of 16
In their nine encounters with Switzerland, the Brazilians have only won three, drawn four, and lost two
Three increasingly frantic defenders had been lured to Brazil's newest superstar, opening up space for the goal
