Explained: How England Can Still Qualify For CWC 2023 Semi-Finals

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2023
England must start by winning their remaining 4 games of the tournament. However, it will be far from easy as their oppositions are India, Australia, Netherlands, and Pakistan. They could be on 10 points and even finish 3rd.
England also need Bangladesh to defeat Pakistan. Bangladesh and Pakistan have won once each in 50-over World Cups and on could score an upset win.
England further need favours from Afghanistan, who they require to beat Sri Lanka and Australia. Afghanistan is yet to beat Australia in any format, while they have defeated Sri Lanka twice in ODIs, but not in the two meetings in World Cups.
England can qualify if the Netherlands can beat Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Netherlands, who have been unpredictable in this tournament, could defeat both.
But not just the above scenarios. New Zealand must be on 8, losing their remaining four games. India losing to England, but winning the remaining. Australia should lose their remaining games after beating New Zealand, while Afghanistan must win against Netherlands and Australia. Sri Lanka must defeat the Kiwis and Afghanistan, while Pakistan should beat Bangladesh and New Zealand.
England's 4th defeat of the tournament came against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Batting first, the defending champions collapsed to 156 and Sri Lanka chased the target down in a canter.
England captain Jos Buttler was bitterly disappointed with their performance and accepted blame for the defeat. He also cast doubts on his future as captain.
Jos Buttler's men will next face India on October 29th (Sunday) in Lucknow. India are unbeaten in all 5 matches and have razed opponents for fun.
