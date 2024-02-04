England Need 399 To Win Vizag Test; Here Are Top 8 Successful Run Chases In India

By: Aakash Singh | February 04, 2024
Cheteshwar Pujara announced his arrival in Test cricket during the Bengaluru Test against Australia in 2010. The right-hander made an unbeaten 72 to help India chase down 207 with 7 wickets to spare.
Former England skipper Tony Lewis struck an unbeaten 70 in the series opener in Delhi of the 1972 tour. Barry Wood and Tony Greig also made important contributions as England hunted down 207.
At 124-8 chasing 216 against Australia in Mohali in 2010, India starred at a loss. However, VVS Laxman and Pragyan Ojha took India to a win with 1 wicket to spare.
Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi played a captain's knock in the 1964 Test against Australia in Mumbai. Combined with Dilip Sardesai, India chased down 254 with 2 wickets to spare.
Virat Kohli struck 103 and 51* to help India beat New Zealand in Bengaluru in 2012. Kohli's 51* in the 4th innings ensured India gunned down 261 with 5 wickets to spare.
The 2011 Delhi Test against the West Indies saw Sachin Tendulkar top-score with 76 to help India chase down 276. In the course, Tendulkar also completed 15000 Test runs.
Viv Richards stood tall during the Delhi Test in 1987, staying unbeaten at 109 off 111 deliveries as the West Indies gunned down 276. The tourists took 85.3 overs to chase it down with 5 wickets to spare.
The 2008 Test in Chennai is the only time in India where a 300 plus score has been successfully chased down in Tests. While Tendulkar made a hundred, the architects of chasing 387 were openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir.
