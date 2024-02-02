IND vs ENG: James Anderson Becomes Oldest Pacer To Play Test Cricket In India

By: Aakash Singh | February 02, 2024
Former Indian cricketer Ghulam Guard made his Test debut in 1958. When he bowled in his 2nd Test against Australia in 1960, he was 34 years and 20 days old.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ex-Indian player Shute Banerjee played only 1 Test, which was against the West Indies in Mumbai and bowled in the same. At the time, Banerjee was 37 years and 124 days old.
(Credits: Twitter)
Former Australian speedster Ray Lindwall was a highly successful bowler and bowled in the landmark Test in 1960. At that stage, Lindwall was 38 years and 112 days old.
(Credits: Twitter)
Former Indian captain Lala Amarnath played 24 Tests and bowled his medium pace in the 1952 Test match against Pakistan. Amarnath was 41 years and 92 days old at that juncture.
(Credits: Twitter)
At 41 years and 187 days, James Anderson holds the record for being the oldest pacer to play a Test in India. He is also the oldest member in the current England squad.
(Credits: Twitter)
James Anderson celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill on day 1 of the 2nd Test in Vizag. The right-arm seamer nipped out Gill for 34 and dismissed the right-hander for a record 5th time in 7 innings.
(Credits: Twitter)
Nevertheless, Yashasvi Jaiswal shone for India as his unbeaten 179 propelled the hosts to 336-6 in 93 overs. Jaiswal reached the milestone with a massive six.
(Credits: Twitter)
Jaiswal had missed out on a hundred in the previous game, departing for 80. He shared three half-century partnerships with Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, and Axar Patel.
(Credits: Twitter)
England chipped away despite the hosts reaching a formidable score on day 1. Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir finished with 2 wickets each.
(Credits: Twitter)