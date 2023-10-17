CWC 2023: Most Wins Over Single Opponent In 50-Over World Cup History

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023
Australia have won 9 matches out of 11 against Sri Lanka in World Cups, losing only 1.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australia have beaten India 8 times and lost 5 times in World Cup matches.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australia have beaten New Zealand 8 times out of 11 occasions, losing only thrice.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australia have defeated Zimbabwe 8 times out of 9, losing once during the 1983 World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
India enjoy a perfect record against Pakistan, winning all 8 matches contested thus far.
(Credits: Twitter)
India have been dominant against Zimbabwe, winning 8 times out of 9 in World Cups.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan have beaten Sri Lanka in all 8 matches in World Cup history.
(Credits: Twitter)
The West Indies hold an astonishing 8-3 record over Pakistan in 11 matches in World Cup history.
(Credits: Twitter)
